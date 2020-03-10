Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Katy is 88,000 square feet of entertainment

HOUSTON – Start your engines, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Katy has opened it’s doors (and racetrack!)

Check out a ton of unique entertainment inside the facility including Indy Race car simulators (like those used by professional race car drivers,) top notch video games, hologate virtual reality, an indoor mini golf experience, laser tag, and of course...THE INDOOR RACE TRACK!

They have an adult track and a Junior track, plus it’s multi-level which makes it pretty unique. The cars go up to 35mph, and lots of safety precautions go in to play before you get behind the wheel.

There are also plenty of food options, and a bar for adults.

Vroom vroom!