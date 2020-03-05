Dragons at the Houston Zoo is the can’t-miss event for your family this spring break

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for things to do with your family during spring break, look no further than the Houston Zoo.

They have an exciting new exhibit called "Dragons" that will bring you closer than ever to these mythical creatures.

Lauren Wappler, public relations manager with the Houston Zoo, shared more details on this amazing experience where you’ll hear these animatronic beasts move and roar.