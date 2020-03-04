The art of noodle pulling at Niu Yi Zui Lamen in Chinatown
HOUSTON – Nui Yi Zui Lamen came to Houston 5 years ago with very traditional food from China’s northwest region.
Their most popular dishes include hand-pulled noodles, an art that dates back to over 100 years.
Their very experienced chef can pull the noodles into 8 different sizes with his hands.
Lamen’s meaning in Chinese: LA is the motion of pulling, and MEN means noodle.
Watch as we give noodle-pulling by hand a try!
