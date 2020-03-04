Houston toy store owner shares the BEST toys for keeping kids busy over Spring Break

HOUSTON – If you want the kids to take a screen break over Spring Break, keep reading. Whether you’re headed to the beach or planning a staycation, these toys are sure to keep them moving and entertained for hours.

We turned to Shannon Fritz of Learning Express for her expert tips on some of the season’s top toys. In addition to providing tons of fun, these toys also build skills that help children learn while playing.

1. Micro Scooters

Shannon Fritz of Learning Express shares her top toys for Spring Break. (KPRC)

Price: $89.99 - $139.99 | Ages: 2+ | Outdoor

Features: These 3-wheeled scooters are the new “it” scooters among celebrities and their kids. They come in two sizes (mini and maxi) and utilize a lean-to-steer design.

Skill-Building: motor skills, coordination, balance

Click here for more info

2. Inflatable T-Ball

Shannon Fritz of Learning Express shares her top toys for Spring Break. (KPRC)

Price: $22.99 | Ages: 3+ | Outdoor

Features: Supersize playtime with Inflatable T-Ball. This giant 3-piece set is great way to get kids moving while having fun. Easy set up and take down.

Skill-Building: motor skills, hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship

Click here for more info

3. Spikeball & Spikeball Rookie

Shannon Fritz of Learning Express shares her top toys for Spring Break. (KPRC)

Price: $59.99 | Ages: 5+ | Indoor/outdoor

Features: This active and competitive game was featured on Shark Tank. Think volleyball meets four square. It’s easy to learn and perfect for the beach.

Skill-Building: motor skills, hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship

Click here for more info

4. Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes

Shannon Fritz of Learning Express shares her top toys for Spring Break. (KPRC)

Price: $29.99 | Ages: 5+ | Outdoor

Features: This toy is a great way to get outside and play. It is 100% kid-powered - no batteries or power source needed. The set includes 3 planes that perform different stunts.

Skill-Building: motor skills, physical activity

Click here for more info

5. Bounce Battle Game

Shannon Fritz of Learning Express shares her top toys for Spring Break. (KPRC)

Price: $24.99 | Ages: 9+ | Indoor