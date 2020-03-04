Houston toy store owner shares the BEST toys for keeping kids busy over Spring Break
HOUSTON – If you want the kids to take a screen break over Spring Break, keep reading. Whether you’re headed to the beach or planning a staycation, these toys are sure to keep them moving and entertained for hours.
We turned to Shannon Fritz of Learning Express for her expert tips on some of the season’s top toys. In addition to providing tons of fun, these toys also build skills that help children learn while playing.
1. Micro Scooters
Price: $89.99 - $139.99 | Ages: 2+ | Outdoor
- Features: These 3-wheeled scooters are the new “it” scooters among celebrities and their kids. They come in two sizes (mini and maxi) and utilize a lean-to-steer design.
- Skill-Building: motor skills, coordination, balance
2. Inflatable T-Ball
Price: $22.99 | Ages: 3+ | Outdoor
- Features: Supersize playtime with Inflatable T-Ball. This giant 3-piece set is great way to get kids moving while having fun. Easy set up and take down.
- Skill-Building: motor skills, hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship
3. Spikeball & Spikeball Rookie
Price: $59.99 | Ages: 5+ | Indoor/outdoor
- Features: This active and competitive game was featured on Shark Tank. Think volleyball meets four square. It’s easy to learn and perfect for the beach.
- Skill-Building: motor skills, hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship
4. Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes
Price: $29.99 | Ages: 5+ | Outdoor
- Features: This toy is a great way to get outside and play. It is 100% kid-powered - no batteries or power source needed. The set includes 3 planes that perform different stunts.
- Skill-Building: motor skills, physical activity
5. Bounce Battle Game
Price: $24.99 | Ages: 9+ | Indoor
- Features: Fun indoor game for those rainy days that’s easy to learn but hard to master. There are dozens of ways to play for hours of entertainment.
- Skill-Building: motor skills, hand-eye coordination
