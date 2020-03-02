Celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

HOUSTON – Reading is one of the most important skills you could ever learn how to do. You are never too young or too old to read!

To celebrate author Dr. Seuss’ birthday, we helped the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation kick off National Read Aloud Month.

And remember, reading aloud doesn’t only pertain to fiction; nonfiction books about other subjects and topics are just as educational.

Some of the most influential people you can have reading to your children are teachers and parents.

Watch as members of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild dressed up in Dr. Seuss costumes, and climbed aboard the Curiosity Cruiser to read to dozens of students to celebrate the day.