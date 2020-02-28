Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria runs February 29 - March 22 under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production ALEGRIA is coming to Texas under the Big Top from February 29 to March 22 at Sam Houston Race Park.

Cirque du Soleil first presented Alegría in 1994 to more than 14 million spectators in 255 cities in over 19 years of touring. Now, to mark the show’s 25th anniversary, it’s being reinterpreted through today’s lens.

Fans can look forward to refreshed costumes and set design, a renewed acrobatic vocabulary, and modernized musical arrangements —hoping to touch new generations of spectators.

And no Cirque show is complete without amazing high flying stunts. Gymnasts fly from one High Bar to the next, and leap into the void to reach the hands of mighty catchers suspended on a cradle swing. Another artists spins and twirls with a multitude of hoops while contorting her body,

There’s a daredevil Fire Knife Dancer eating, breathing, touching and juggling with flames; a sublime couple on Aerial Straps soaring through a delicate snowstorm; and fourteen tumblers bouncing off a Powertrack (trampoline tracks) embedded into the stage to perform criss-crossing series of daring somersaults, among many others.

Watch Lauren Kelly give us a preview of the show.

For tickets and information, log onto cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.