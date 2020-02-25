Meyerland’s Three Brothers Bakery has thousands of King Cakes ready for Fat Tuesday

HOUSTON – One of the sweetest shops in Houston, Three Brothers Bakery, has been baking bread, cakes, and cupcakes for over 70 years.

Owner Bobby Jucker, a fifth-generation baker and son of one of the original three brothers, says he wants customers to feel like family every time they order.

This Fat Tuesday, they’re working overtime making thousands of King Cakes for Mardi Gras. Their King Cakes are so good, even locals from New Orleans are coming in to to buy some!

Three Brothers’ King Cakes are baked, iced, and then drizzled with sugar, before being covered with decorations. The sugar colors have meaning too; yellow is power, green is faith, and purple is justice.

And don’t forget about the plastic baby inside! Tradition says that if your piece of cake has the baby, you’ll get a year of good luck, and you’re in charge of bringing the King Cake to next year’s celebration.

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!