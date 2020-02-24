Memorial Hermann’s new Susan & Fayes Sarofim Pavillion Critical Care Tower

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center recently opened the brand new Susan & Fayez Sarofim Pavilion critical care tower which includes a new emergency & trauma center, the new home for Memorial Hermann Life Flight, and one of the only trauma hybrid operating rooms in the state.

The Red Duke Trauma Institute is one of the busiest Level 1 Trauma centers in the nation, and one of only two Level 1 Trauma centers in Houston. The new pavilion provides Houston residents with state-of-the art treatment spaces, such as one of the few trauma hybrid operating rooms in the nation.

The new pavilion is also the new home to the Memorial Hermann Life Flight program with a brand new helipad that is 10,000 square feet larger and can accommodate the weight of a Black Hawk helicopter.

Through a well operated “scene to OR” process, patients picked up by Memorial Hermann Life Flight and transported to RDTI are able to be assessed and triaged in flight while communication is being sent to the trauma surgeon on call.

For more information on the brand new advances inside the Susan & Fayez Sarofim Pavillion, log on to memorialhermann.org.