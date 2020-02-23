Manny Montana, star of NBC’s hit show ‘Good Girls,’ talks new season

HOUSTON – NBC’s Good Girls follows three women who fall into a life of crime and now, they’re back for a brand-new season.

Actor Manny Montana, who plays “Rio” the drug dealer in the series, shares what it’s like to play such a bad guy with Houston Life’s Derrick Shore.

And we should add, the bad guy everyone loves to hate, but is secretly rooting for!

“Yeah it’s fun man. You never know when something’s going to hit, so when it goes, you’re pleasantly surprised and you hope it lasts,” said Montana.

Viewers were left wondering about Rio’s fate in the season 2 finale, but his story is far from over at the start of season 3.

“When your back is against the wall, there’s no limit to what people will do for their family,” explained Montana.

So what’s next? Well, you’ll just have to tune in for that!

NBC's "Good Girls" airs Sundays on KPRC.

You can watch Montana and the rest of the cast of Good Girls, Sundays at 9 p.m. right here on KPRC 2.