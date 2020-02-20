ExxonMobil shows Spring ISD girls how they can change the world

HOUSTON – Women have made great strides in many professions that were once dominated by men, but only 13 percent of engineers in the workforce today are women.

ExxonMobil partnered up with Spring Independent School District for the ExxonMobil Girls Engineering Festival to show girls how they help change the world, and lead to an exciting, rewarding career in engineering.

Hundreds of middle school girls from Spring, Conroe and Magnolia ISDs worked alongside female volunteers from ExxonMobil to find themselves in professional engineers’ shoes for a day.

The event was designed to spark girls’ interest about the field, build their confidence in problem-solving abilities, and show them that if they want to be an engineer, they can be.