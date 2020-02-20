7 ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Houston

HOUSTON – New Orleans may be the better known destination for all things Mardi Gras, but Bayou City definitely knows how to throw a party -- and copious amount of beads. Looking for the best places to celebrate the carnival in Houston? From epic parades to crave-worthy crawfish boils, here are seven Mardi Gras events happening in and around the city.

*Event descriptions have been edited for content and length

1. Mardi Gras! Galveston 2020

Event description: At Mardi Gras! Galveston, the extravagance found in Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration starts with the beads! More than 3 million beads will be thrown at Mardi Gras! Galveston and that’s just the beginning of the elaborate parades, headliner performances, family events, feasting and other festivities that come with hosting Mardi Gras island style.

When: Feb. 14 - 25

Where: Multiple locations – Galveston, TX

Website: www.mardigrasgalveston.com

2. Mixers & Elixirs: Mardi Gras

The saints are marching in to Mardi Gras this week with the first Mixers & Elixirs of 2020, but wait... there's... Posted by Houston Museum of Natural Science on Monday, February 17, 2020

Event description: Put on your fanciest masquerade mask, grab your beads and your krewe and head to HMNS for the best Mardi Gras party this side of the delta, Mixers & Elixirs! Doors open at 7 p.m. for the live band, dancing, cash bars and the city’s best food trucks. “Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

When: Thursday, Feb. 20 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Houston Museum of Natural Science 5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

Website: www.hmns.org

3. Mardi Gras Houston 2020

Event description: Mardi Gras Houston was conceived and 2018 was Year Zero. We helped to organize a neighborhood block party, which included 35 events in and around establishments all over Downtown - each event as unique as the individual establishments. Beads, costumes, music and entertainment throughout the district. At the end of the day, the most fun events are about the people who attend them. Bring us your most fun friend. We will do the same. We will all celebrate together!!!

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 22 – 2 a.m. Feb. 23

Where: Multiple locations – Downtown Houston

Website: www.facebook.com/mardigrashouston

4. MARDI GRAS CRAWFISH BOIL AT REVIVAL MARKET

Event description: It’s the most wonderful time of the year - crawfish season is finally here! Join us on February 25th for a Mardi Gras Party with beer, live music and of course, CRAWFISH! Live music will be provided by Ruben Moreno and the Zydeco Re-Evolution. The party will be happening in the Revival Market parking lot. $25 plates - includes 3 lbs. crawfish, corn, potatoes and one Twisted X brewing beer.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 2 - 6 p.m.

Where: Revival Market 550 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Website: www.agricolehospitality.com

5. Houstonia Magazine’s 7th Annual Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square

Event description: Back for its 7th year, Gumbo Smackdown, presented by Sugar Land Town Square, is the best way to spend a Saturday outdoors! Expect endless drinks, live music, yard games, and of course, LOTS of gumbo. Vote for your favorite gumbo and stick around to see who takes home the coveted People’s and Judges’ Choice trophies at the end of the day.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square 15958 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479

Website: www.sagacitymedia.com

6. 2020 Mardi Gras Festival and Parade at Town Center Park

Event description: Join us for the annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade. We will have Zydeco music, kids zone, craft vendors and food trucks. The Parade at 2 p.m. includes local schools, businesses and non-profit groups.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 from 12 - 6 p.m.

Where: Town Center Park Kingwood 8 N. Main St., Kingwood, TX 77339

Website: 2020 Mardi Gras Festival and Parade at Town Center Park

7. 6th Annual Mardi Gras on Main in La Porte

Event description: Make your way to the 6th Annual Mardi Gras on Main, a free, family-friendly street festival at Main Street in La Porte. Kick off the festival by taking part in their inaugural march to Mardi Gras, the Umbrella Parade, where everyone is encouraged to decorate an umbrella and join in on the fun with the Second Line. With music from the Bayou City Brass Band, Wayne & The Same Ol’ 2 Step, and The Platinum Players Zydeco Band this free celebration will channel New Orleans with stilt walkers, face painters, a New Orleans-style market, street performers, food trucks, a Beers on Wheels tent and much more. The fest will also feature its very first Art Car Show with plenty of funky painted mobiles to see.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4 - 9 p.m.

Where: Five Points Plaza 100 S Broadway St, La Porte, TX 77571

Website: www.visitlaportetx.com/mardigras

