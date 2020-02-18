Houston urologist explains how to treat female sexual dysfunction

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Women’s sexual health is a topic that is not often talked about but needs to be addressed because it’s important.

Houston urologist, Dr. Christi Pramudji, shares the benefits of Cliovana, a non-invasive way to help women improve their sexual health.