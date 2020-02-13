Dinosaur Adventure roars into Houston this Saturday and Sunday

HOUSTON – Looking for some fun for the whole family this weekend?

Dinosaur Adventure is North America’s newest and most advanced traveling Dinosaur exhibit, and it’s in town Saturday and Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

This ticketed exhibit features realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.

Learn about the most popular dinosaurs: Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous time periods.

Plus, get up close and personal with a giant T-Rex, partake in our many photo ops including dinosaur riding, and see what it’s like when Dinosaur Adventure’s Copycatasaurus imitates your every move!

Rawwwwrrrrr!