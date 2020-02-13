Artist Mara Clawson spreads message of hope and courage through ‘ReelArt’ exhibit

HOUSTON – ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival highlights the lives, talents and accomplishments of people living with disabilities.

This free city-wide festival promotes inclusion in the areas of film, music, the arts and community outreach.

Mara Clawson, a Maryland-based visual artist, uses pastels and iPad technology to convey her perception of the world with others. (KPRC)

She was born with a rare-genetic disorder called Familial Dysautonomia or FD, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her dreams.

According to her website, she’s been showing her art in juried exhibitions since age 13.

Her ReelArt exhibit runs Feb. 13 – April 17 at The Center For Art and Photography at Celebration Company, located at 4131 S. Braeswood Blvd.

For more information, visit ReelAbilitiesHouston.org.