The 4th Annual Inspire Film Festival in The Woodlands is guaranteed to lift your spirits

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The 4th Annual Inspire Film Festival is returning to The Woodlands this weekend. Their mission is to uplift and motivate through the arts. Inspire Film Festival Founder and Director Jane Minarovic gave Houston Life a preview of the upcoming festivities and discussed the event’s origin story. Minarovic started the event after being deeply moved by a documentary she watched at another film festival in 2016.

The 4th Annual Inspire Film Festival in The Woodlands showcases moving documentaries and connects attendees directly with the causes featured. (KPRC)

Soon after, while walking around the The Woodlands Town Center, Minarovic realized she had the perfect venue right in her hometown.

“We have businesses, and retail, and restaurants and theaters...So we just started knocking on doors, and people got interested,” said Minarovic.

The films screened are highly curated to only include documentaries that showcase real people, real challenges and real stories of triumph. With the motto “Come as you are - leave different” Minarovic hopes all attendees of Inspire Film Festival will be changed for the better.

“You have to leave with hope. We don’t pick anything that makes you leave like you can’t possibly help,” said Minarovic.

Possibly the best part of the festival is the innovative app that connects event-goers directly with the subjects or organizations featured in the documentaries, encouraging them to take action right then and there.

Another amazing opportunity the event offers is panel sessions with the directors and subjects of many of the films. This allows audiences to connect on an even deeper level with the causes featured by putting them face to face with the real people behind them.

Here’s a preview of two films you can catch this weekend at Inspire Film Festival with can’t-miss panel sessions:

Backtrack Boys

Synopsis: “A group of troubled boys are on a perilous course toward jail until they meet up with a free-wheeling jackaroo, Bernie Shakeshaft, and hit the road with his legendary dog jumping team. This inspiring coming of age story follows the boys as they strive to turn their lives around - and the dogs that help tame their wild ways.” (Umbrella Entertainment)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops

Synopsis: “Directed and produced by Jenifer McShane (Mothers of Bedford), Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops follows San Antonio, Texas police officers Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro and their daily encounters with people in crisis. The film documents how their innovative approach to policing – which takes mental health into account – is having a dramatic effect on the way police respond to these challenges.” (HBO)

The Inspire Film Festival runs Thursday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 17 and takes place around The Woodlands Town Center. Tickets are available at their box office at Market Street or online here.

For more information visit their website or follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.