Got chocolate? Swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day desserts

HOUSTON – Love at first BITE!

Love is in the air, and this Valentine's Day you can make sure to wow your sweetheart with delicious treats that will win over their heart.

Whether you're planning a romantic date-night for 2, celebrating Galentine's Day or even prepping for your kids school valentine's day party, we’ve got options to keep you covered.

From chocolate fondue to truffles and more, culinary instructor with Smart in the Kitchen, Marcia Smart, shares 3 dessert recipes perfect for all of your Valentine’s Day needs.

CHOCOLATE FONDUE

Romantic dessert for 2 or for the entire family

Make sure to have a display of dipping options: marshmallows, berries, pound cake, etc.,

Use fondue skewers to dip

PRO TIP: Buy good quality chocolate and don’t light the flame under the pot until after you’ve poured in the chocolate, (otherwise it can scald as it gets poured into the fondue pot).

Click here for the full recipe

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT TRUFFLES

A healthy dessert for a Galentine's Day party

The dessert is packed with hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate, making it full of nutrients

PRO TIP: Store leftovers in glass containers in the refrigerator. Add parchment between layers of truffles, they can last up to 3 months

Click here for the full recipe

CHOCOLATE POPCORN BARK

Great teacher gift that the kids can be involved with and help make

Feel free to add additional toppings: Mini red and pink M&Ms, pretzels, white chocolate chips, etc.,

Start with good-quality dark chocolate: Guittard, Valhrona, Scharffenberger or Ghiradelli

PRO TIP: Aim for no less than 60% dark chocolate and up to about 75% cocoa

Click here for the full recipe

For more recipes or to connect with Marcia, click here.