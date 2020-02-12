From candy crafting to rock climbing, here are 5 Cypress activities you can entertain the kiddos with

CYPRESS, Texas – Nowadays, it can sometimes be a challenge to entertain the kids. You can easily give them an electronic and have them watch YouTube or play with a few apps, then 30 minutes later, they’ll just being tossing it to the side. Forget the electronics, it’s time to step out of the house and get the kids moving. From candy crafting to rock climbing, here are five Cypress activities you can entertain the kiddos with. Don’t worry parents, y’all can also have fun here too.

1. The Kidtastic Park

Kidtastic Park is the premiere indoor birthday party center in Cypress. Rain or shine, have a kidtastic day at this super fun indoor playground for children 0-12. Posted by Kidtastic Park Indoor Playground on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Mom Review: “I took my 15-month-old son to Kidtastic Park and he had the time of his life! The park is split into two sections - one for toddlers, and the other for the bigger kids. The place was spotless, brightly lit, and the staff was super friendly. They also have a very secure in and out system, which was I like. I also like that they offer snacks and they’re not super expensive! Even the price of admission was very affordable. The place is just an overall win, and we will definitely be back!” -Athena

Address: 25410 Highway 290, Suite B, 8, Cypress, TX 77429

Website: kidtasticpark.com

2. inSPIRE Rock Indoor Climbing Gym

Dad Review: “This is a world-class climbing gym. I’ve been to other facilities in Texas and Nevada and this one is by far my favorite. The staff is super friendly and helpful. Great place to lead climb and top rope. There are plenty of options for all skill levels. I take my 3, 11, and 14-year-old frequently.” -Greg

Address: 16730 House & Hahl Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Website: inspirerock.com

3. Cypress Sweets

You’re never too young to craft, explore and CREATE at Cypress Sweets! Yesterday’s crafting sessions were awesome! Stay... Posted by Cypress Sweets on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Mommy Review: “Excellent Candy Shop. My kids loved it - all 4 of them. Very clean and the candy class that they took was awesome. They were very good with the children, even my shy one. I will be going back for sure.” - Yesenia

Website: 11702 Grant Rd E, Cypress, TX 77429

Link: Cypress-Sweets.com

4. We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym

Review: “My 2-year-old twins LOVED this place!!! We spent 3 hours there and they still weren’t ready to leave! The owner is very friendly and does an excellent job keeping the place VERY clean and organized! We will definitely be back soon!” - Sarita

Address: 12916 Malcomson Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Website: werockthespectrumcypress.com

5. Cooking’ with Kim

Such a FUN afternoon making 3 Cheese Lasagnas and Caesar Salad with these AWESOME young ladies from the NCL Yellow Rose Chapter!! Posted by Cookin' with Kim on Sunday, January 12, 2020

Satisfied Review: “Kim always makes me feel welcomed and always answers my questions. She definitely enjoys talking to her customers.” -Crystal

Address: 15818 Mueschke RoadCypress, Texas 77433

Website: https://cookinwithkim.com/

Us watching the kiddos have the time of their lives