Planning a staycation? Here are 3 Houston deals you’ll want to take advantage of
You can still have fun without overspending
HOUSTON – If you want to unplug without breaking the bank, Travelzoo’s senior editor, Gabe Saglie, shares three local deals that are available for a limited time --- so act fast!
Spa by Alessandra at Hotel Alessandra
Houstonia Magazine picked the Alessandra Hotel as a “standout” hotel for a staycation, thanks in part to the spa that is both a “sanctuary” and “intimate space” and offers “phenomenal” treatments.
The hotel opened in 2017, and the spa treatments incorporate in-season fruits and herbs.
HERE’S THE DEAL: $199 (reg. $390) for 60-Min Massage AND 60-Min Facial w/bubbly, valet & rooftop pool
Honorable Mentions: Get Your Tickets!
The Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters are out on their Pushing The Limits World Tour and will make a stop at the University of Houston Feb. 15-16 w/ new stunts and thrills.
HERE’S THE DEAL: $27 per person (40% off)
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers are 4-time Grammy winners and new inductees to the R&R Hall of Fame. They are coming to The Woodlands as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Oct. 10th.
HERE’S THE DEAL: $20+ (50% off)
For more information on these travel deals, watch the complete segment below.
