Need ideas for your next date night? Here are 5 deals you can only find in Texas

Want to get away without traveling too far? You can relax and unwind right here in Texas, and the best part? For a limited time you can save up to 50% off on select destinations and activities.

Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie, shares five deals you won’t want to miss!

1. Spa by Alessandra at Hotel Alessandra

Houstonia Magazine picked the Alessandra Hotel as a “standout” hotel for a staycation, thanks in part to the spa that is both a “sanctuary” and “intimate space” and offers “phenomenal” treatments.

The hotel opened in 2017, and the spa treatments incorporate in-season fruits and herbs.

HERE’S THE DEAL: $199 (reg. $390) for 60-Min Massage AND 60-Min Facial w/bubbly, valet & rooftop pool

2. The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers are 4-time Grammy winners and new inductees to the R&R Hall of Fame. They are coming to The Woodlands as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Oct. 10th.

HERE’S THE DEAL: $20+ (50% off)

3. The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio

This upscale hotel is considered one of the top 10 in San Antonio located 10 minutes from The Alamo. There’s a secluded outdoor heated rooftop pool with bar service as well as a full-service spa on-site. Rooms are spacious and feature Texas-chic décor, marble bathrooms and balconies overlooking the river. The on-site Zocca Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and specializes in Northern Italian cuisine.

HERE’S THE DEAL: $219-$229 (50% off) with upgrade and breakfast for 2, travel thru March

What To Do in San Antonio:

4. Dinner for 2 at the members-only Plaza Club

Located on the 21st floor of City Tower, with skyline views of San Antonio

HERE’S THE DEAL: $59/couple (45% off)

5. Spa Day at the Lantana Spa at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort

HERE’S THE DEAL: (50-min. massage or facial, w/bubbly & to spa amenities/pool & fitness center): $119/pp (reg. $200)

