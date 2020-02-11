How to master effortless beach waves with 3 different hair tools

HOUSTON – New year, new hair skills!

If you struggle with styling your hair day in and day out, you are not alone.

Make 2020 the year to adopt new hair skills to avoid common mistakes.

Professional hairstylist, Candice Hollub, owner of The Lovely Hair Class shares pro tips and tricks to help you master the perfect beach wave with a curling iron, flat iron and the wand.

MASTERING THE CURLING IRON

Hair tool: Kristin Ess Beach Wave Curling Iron – 1”

Candice's go-to tool to make a base for updos

Great for all hair lengths, except for super short

The curling iron can produce a look as formal as Hollywood waves or as relaxed as a beach wave and everything in between

MASTERING THE WAND

Hair Tool: Hot Tools 1 ¼” Salon Tapered Iron – Extended Barrel

Perfect for relaxed curls for an effortless look

If your hair is resistant to curling, this tool is for you

MASTERING THE FLAT IRON

Hair Tool: GHD Platinum White Professional Performance Styler Flat Iron, 1”

Perfect for all hair lengths especially super short hair

It gives hair lots of lift as you curl

For more information or to connect with Candice, click here.