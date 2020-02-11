How to master effortless beach waves with 3 different hair tools
HOUSTON – New year, new hair skills!
If you struggle with styling your hair day in and day out, you are not alone.
Make 2020 the year to adopt new hair skills to avoid common mistakes.
Professional hairstylist, Candice Hollub, owner of The Lovely Hair Class shares pro tips and tricks to help you master the perfect beach wave with a curling iron, flat iron and the wand.
MASTERING THE CURLING IRON
- Hair tool: Kristin Ess Beach Wave Curling Iron – 1”
- Candice's go-to tool to make a base for updos
- Great for all hair lengths, except for super short
- The curling iron can produce a look as formal as Hollywood waves or as relaxed as a beach wave and everything in between
MASTERING THE WAND
- Hair Tool: Hot Tools 1 ¼” Salon Tapered Iron – Extended Barrel
- Perfect for relaxed curls for an effortless look
- If your hair is resistant to curling, this tool is for you
MASTERING THE FLAT IRON
- Hair Tool: GHD Platinum White Professional Performance Styler Flat Iron, 1”
- Perfect for all hair lengths especially super short hair
- It gives hair lots of lift as you curl
