Houston Life

How to master effortless beach waves with 3 different hair tools

Catherine Sorto, Producer, Houston Life

Tags: STYLE, BEAUTY, HOUSTON LIFE

HOUSTON – New year, new hair skills!

If you struggle with styling your hair day in and day out, you are not alone.

Make 2020 the year to adopt new hair skills to avoid common mistakes.

Professional hairstylist, Candice Hollub, owner of The Lovely Hair Class shares pro tips and tricks to help you master the perfect beach wave with a curling iron, flat iron and the wand.

MASTERING THE CURLING IRON

  • Hair tool: Kristin Ess Beach Wave Curling Iron – 1”
  • Candice's go-to tool to make a base for updos
  • Great for all hair lengths, except for super short
  • The curling iron can produce a look as formal as Hollywood waves or as relaxed as a beach wave and everything in between

MASTERING THE WAND

MASTERING THE FLAT IRON

For more information or to connect with Candice, click here.

