Monster Jam roars back into Houston this weekend at NRG Stadium

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Monster Jam roars into NRG stadium this Saturday and Sunday, featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.

Houston fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with gravity-defying feats, in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks.

The highly trained Monster Jam drivers will go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

Fans in every city can vote for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

For tickets and more information, visit MonsterJam.com.