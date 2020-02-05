Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría star in the new comedy film “Las Pildoras de mi Novio” (My Boyfriend’s Meds)

HOUSTON – Get ready for a whole lot of fun at the movies!

In just a couple weeks you’ll have the chance to see the brilliant and hilarious stars, Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría on the big screen in their brand-new film.

Sandra and Jaime are incredibly talented.

They’ve had much success in music, novelas, movies, sitcoms and titles like “Savages” and “Jane the Virgin”.

Now is the perfect time to call your abuela, prima and amiga to save the date to check out the hilarious comedy film.

Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría are starring in, “Las Pildoras de mi Novio” (My Boyfriend’s Meds), hitting theaters February 21, 2020.

GET "2″ KNOW THE STARS OF “LAS PILDORAS DE MI NOVIO”

JAIME CAMIL:

Jaime is a Mexican-Brazilian actor, singer, producer and so much more. He has starred in mega-hit novelas and recently wrapped up the last season of “Jane the Virgin” in 2019 where he played “Rogelio”, Jane’s father.

Jaime is a man of many talents as he even speaks four languages, (Portuguese, French, Spanish and English).

SANDRA ECHEVERRIA:

Sandra is a brilliant Mexican actor best known for her incredible singing skills and her role in “Savages”.

Her career began at age 14 when she wowed judges at an international talent competition.

Since then she has performed in over 200 concerts worldwide.

“LAS PILDORAS DE MI NOVIO” (MY BOYFRIEND’S MEDS)

“Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría star in the over the top hilarious new comedy LAS PÍLDORAS DE MI NOVIO (My Boyfriends Meds). Jess (Sandra Echeverría) is a talented, high-powered marketing executive at an upscale tequila company who falls for Hank (Jaime Camil), a charismatic mattress store owner she meets while shopping for a new bed. Hank’s charm and good looks convince Jess he is “Mr. Right,”but Hank hasn’t been completely open with Jess- Hank suffers from a variety of issues for which he takes an endless assortment of medications. On the night Hank decides to reveal his issues to Jess, she surprises him with an invite to accompany her on a work retreat to a remote island resort. Surprised by the suddenness of this next step in their relationship, he decides to keep his secret a little longer. When the new couple arrives to the island, Hank is horrified to discover that he left his meds behind and is no longer able hide his various symptoms. What is supposed to be a tropical “business and pleasure” trip begins to spiral out of control, and Hank goes from a handsome charmer to an erratic loudmouth- at the cost of Jess not only losing out an overdue promotion, but her job! Jess and Hank face the ultimate couple’s test-learning what it means to be madly in love”

