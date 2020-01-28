Alvin ISD’s rocketry program is out of this world

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ALVIN, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Alvin ISD for their out of this world rocketry program.

Alvin ISD's rocketry program teaches students how to build rockets with specific objectives. (Alvin ISD)

Rodeo Palms Junior High students are learning how to build rockets with specific objectives. This year, the models must carry an egg 800 feet in the air, stay airborne for 40 seconds and land without cracking the egg. The after-school club meets on Saturdays at NASA to test and launch their rockets.

The process of building the model rocket gives students hands-on experience in solving engineering problems as well as lessons in preparation, teamwork, perseverance and planning.

