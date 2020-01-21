10 things you didn’t know about Lunar New Year, 2020

HOUSTON – Ring in the Year of the Rat right here in Houston with music, arts and crafts activities, food, and more, all in honor of the Lunar New Year.

The Chinese Community Center’s annual Lunar New Year Festival is family-friendly and jam-packed with tons of fun attractions for the entire family to enjoy.

The festival showcases Dragon and Lion dances as well as local artists, businesses, food vendors, games and cultural performances.

SAVE THE DATE

WHAT: 2020 LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL

WHEN: SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

TIME: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

WHERE: CHINESE COMMUNITY CENTER | 9800 TOWN PARK DRIVE, HOUSTON TX, 77036

TICKETS: ADMISSION AND PARKING ARE FREE

Culture and Community Director of the Chinese Community Center, Mai Li shares 10 things you probably didn’t know about Lunar New Year and even gives us a lesson on the art of Chinese calligraphy.

Check out these 10 facts below:

1. YEAR OF THE RAT IS THE BEGINNING OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC CIRCLE

2. 2020 WILL BE CHALLENGING FOR PEOPLE BORN IN RAT YEAR

3. LUNAR NEW YEAR, ALSO KNOWN AS 'SPRING FESTIVAL' ACTUALLY LASTS 15 DAYS

4. POSITIVE WORDS AND GOOD WISHES ARE A MUST ON LUNAR NEW YEAR'S EVE

5. FIREWORKS ARE A MUST FOR LUNAR YEAR

6. DO NOT SHOWER OR SWEEP ON THE 1ST DAY OF LUNAR NEW YEAR

7. HAVING A FULL FISH ON THE DINNER MENU IS A MUST FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR EVE

8. RED ENVELOPED ARE GIVEN TO YOUNGER GENERATIONS FROM OLDER GENERATIONS

9. A COIN IS TRADITIONALLY WRAPPED IN A DUMPLING ON LUNAR NEW YEAR EVE AND WHOEVER CHOOSES IT WILL BE EXTREMELY LUCKY

10. DRAGON AND LION DANCES ARE THE TRADITION OF SOUTHERN CHINA

