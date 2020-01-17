What Tyler Perry and the cast of ‘A Fall From Grace’ had to say about Destiny’s Child, Houston restaurants, and younger men

HOUSTON – Tyler Perry is at it again.

This time around, he wrote and directed, (and even stars in) the new Netflix thriller, ‘A Fall From Grace.’

The movie is Tyler’s first Netflix project, and according to the official website: “When gentle, law-abiding Grace confesses to killing her new husband, her skeptical young lawyer sets out to uncover the truth. A film by Tyler Perry.”

Houston Life reporter Lauren Kelly sat down with Perry and the rest of the cast (Crystal Fox, Bresha Webb, and native Houstonian Phylicia Rashad) to chat about his real inspiration for the movie, Phylicia’s favorite Houston restaurant, and our unanimous love for Destiny’s Child.

‘A Fall From Grace’ is now streaming.