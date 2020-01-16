10 of THE WORST pickup lines Houstonians have actually heard

HOUSTON – “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put 'U' and 'I' together.” Yep. People are legit using that phrase to pick up a significant other, according to a recent Reader’s Digest article titled, “50 Cheesy Pick-Up Lines Guaranteed to Get a Laugh.”

We had to know, are people really trying these lines? Are they actually working? So we asked our viewers to submit the most ridiculous lines they’ve heard, and their answers may make you want to cancel plans... or take notes. Either way, we won’t judge.

1. “I better find out where the nearest research lab is, because I sense a lot of chemistry between us.” -Donna F.

2. “Can I have a picture of you so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?” -Lacie C.

3. “Excuse me, how much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice.” -Brendan Boyle

4. “When on an extended family vacation on a cruise, my cute little cousin (then freshman in high school) took a sugar packet and went up to a table of college girls and asked ‘Did one of you drop your name tag?’ No takers but the girls thought he was adorable.” -Katie L.

5. “OK, I’m here. What are your other two wishes?” -Tommy G.

6. “I just wanted to introduce myself to my next ex-wife.” -Nicole S.

7. “Good thing I have my library card with me, cause I’m checking you out.” -Sam W.

8. “Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk past you again.” -Debbi Z.

9. “I lost my number. Can I have yours?” -Heather K.

10. “Are your legs tired? You’ve been running through my mind all night.” -Janie H.

Think you can top these pick-up lines? Send us a comment below! And let us know if any of the above end up working for you.