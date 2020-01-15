5 Houston events celebrating Lunar New Year
2020 is the Year of the Rat
HOUSTON – Lunar New Year, also called Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is the celebration of the new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. It is the most significant holiday in Chinese culture. The Chinese New Year of 2020 is Saturday, January 25, and the festival will continue through Saturday, February 8. According to Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat. Looking for places to celebrate in Houston? Here are five events with fun festivities for the whole family.
1. 2020 Lunar New Year Festival at the Chinese Community Center
From the event description: “Come celebrate the Year of the Rat at Chinese Community Center’s annual Lunar New Year Festival! It will be our largest LNY event to-date upon the grand opening of our T.T. and W.F. Chao Senior Center and USA Sports Rec Center. Located in Houston Chinatown here at CCC, this festival showcases our all-time favorite Dragon and Lion dances as well as local artists, businesses, food vendors, games, and cultural performances. Raffle tickets and shirts will be available for purchase on site. Join thousands in our community at this free and family-friendly event!”
Admission: FREE
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Chinese Community Center 9800 Town Park Dr., Houston, TX 77036
Website: www.ccchouston.org
2. Celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 at Lucky Land
From the event description: “Celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 the year of rat with us. There are so many activities, watching the live performances, feeding koi fish, riding the rick shaw, ceramic painting, dress up in the authentic costumes, shopping, enjoy the delicious foods and get the red envelope for good luck!”
Admission: Adults $10, seniors $7, kids $5, under 3 years old FREE
When: Jan. 18 - 19 & Jan. 25 - 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Lucky Land 8625 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037
Website: www.luckylandhouston.com
3. Lunar New year with HTX Market
From the event description: “Come ring in Lunar New Year with us! Celebrate the Year of the Rat with performances/demos, family-friendly activities, food trucks/vendors and our HTX Market featuring artisans with all types of handcrafted items.”
Admission: FREE
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: 8th Wonder Brewery 2202 Dallas St. Houston, TX 77003
Website: www.htxmarket.com
4. Le Colonial Lunar New Year Celebration
From the event description: “Join Le Colonial and Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association in a Lunar New Year Celebration! The holidays are still going strong at River Oaks District, so make your reservation at Le Colonial on January 25 for a full dining experience complete with a dragon dancing performance and special menu featuring an assortment of celebratory amusements in addition to your menu favorites!”
Admission: FREE; cost of food/drink applies
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 – 11:59 p.m.
Where: Le Colonial Houston 4444 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027
Website: www.visithoustontexas.com/event/le-colonial-lunar-new-year-celebration
5. Asia Society’s Lunar New Year
From the event description: “Join Asia Society in celebrating the Year of the Rat with special Lunar New Year festivities. They will bring free arts and crafts activities, games, and exciting performances for the whole family.”
Admission: FREE
When: Jan. 26 & Feb. 1 - 2 from 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: The Galleria 5085 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77056
Website: www.asiasociety.org
Wishing you good fortune in the new year:
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.