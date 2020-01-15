5 Houston events celebrating Lunar New Year

HOUSTON – Lunar New Year, also called Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is the celebration of the new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. It is the most significant holiday in Chinese culture. The Chinese New Year of 2020 is Saturday, January 25, and the festival will continue through Saturday, February 8. According to Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat. Looking for places to celebrate in Houston? Here are five events with fun festivities for the whole family.

1. 2020 Lunar New Year Festival at the Chinese Community Center

The Chinese Community Center prepares for their Lunar New Year celebration.

From the event description: “Come celebrate the Year of the Rat at Chinese Community Center’s annual Lunar New Year Festival! It will be our largest LNY event to-date upon the grand opening of our T.T. and W.F. Chao Senior Center and USA Sports Rec Center. Located in Houston Chinatown here at CCC, this festival showcases our all-time favorite Dragon and Lion dances as well as local artists, businesses, food vendors, games, and cultural performances. Raffle tickets and shirts will be available for purchase on site. Join thousands in our community at this free and family-friendly event!”

Admission: FREE

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Chinese Community Center 9800 Town Park Dr., Houston, TX 77036

Website: www.ccchouston.org

2. Celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 at Lucky Land

Houston theme park Lucky Land prepares for their 2020 Lunar New Year celebration.

From the event description: “Celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 the year of rat with us. There are so many activities, watching the live performances, feeding koi fish, riding the rick shaw, ceramic painting, dress up in the authentic costumes, shopping, enjoy the delicious foods and get the red envelope for good luck!”

Admission: Adults $10, seniors $7, kids $5, under 3 years old FREE

When: Jan. 18 - 19 & Jan. 25 - 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Lucky Land 8625 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037

Website: www.luckylandhouston.com

3. Lunar New year with HTX Market

HTX Market gets ready to ring in the 2020 Lunar New Year at 8th Wonder Brewery.

From the event description: “Come ring in Lunar New Year with us! Celebrate the Year of the Rat with performances/demos, family-friendly activities, food trucks/vendors and our HTX Market featuring artisans with all types of handcrafted items.”

Admission: FREE

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 8th Wonder Brewery 2202 Dallas St. Houston, TX 77003

Website: www.htxmarket.com

4. Le Colonial Lunar New Year Celebration

From the event description: “Join Le Colonial and Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association in a Lunar New Year Celebration! The holidays are still going strong at River Oaks District, so make your reservation at Le Colonial on January 25 for a full dining experience complete with a dragon dancing performance and special menu featuring an assortment of celebratory amusements in addition to your menu favorites!”

Admission: FREE; cost of food/drink applies

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Le Colonial Houston 4444 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027

Website: www.visithoustontexas.com/event/le-colonial-lunar-new-year-celebration

5. Asia Society’s Lunar New Year

Families enjoy festivities at the 2019 Lunar New Year Family Day at Asia Society Texas Center.

From the event description: “Join Asia Society in celebrating the Year of the Rat with special Lunar New Year festivities. They will bring free arts and crafts activities, games, and exciting performances for the whole family.”

Admission: FREE

When: Jan. 26 & Feb. 1 - 2 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Galleria 5085 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.asiasociety.org

Wishing you good fortune in the new year: