From pottery to skating, here are 5 indoor activities you can do on a rainy day in Katy

KATY – Don’t let a rainy day ruin your day. Just because there are a few drops, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun indoors. Although there are plenty of places to visits and things to do in Katy, we compiled a list of a few activities you can do without needing an umbrella.

For the Nostalgic

Remember the good ole days of indoor skating? In 2020, you can travel back in time at Mason Road Skate Center. Family operated since 1987, Mason Road Skate Center is a fun place to take the whole family. They offer public skating several days throughout the week, and offer great specials such as $2 Tuesdays. If you don’t know how to skate, don’t sweat it. They offer skate lessons for all ages and all skill levels.

535 Applewhite Dr.

Katy, Texas 77450

(281) 392-9555

Website: Masonroadskatecenter.com

On Facebook: Mason Road Skate Center

For the Puzzle Lover

Test your knowledge and brain skills at Katy’s premier escape room, Alternate Reality. This 4,000 square foot facility offers four different experiences and holds up to eight players in each room. The escape room gives players a fully immersive, real-life, gaming experience and challenge you through riddles and puzzles. However, don’t bring the young kiddos here, the website recommends players to be 8 years or older.

21788 Katy Freeway, Suite 300

Katy, Texas 77449

(281) 394-7848

Website: Alternate Reality Escape

On Facebook: Alternate Reality Escape

For the Creative Artist

Grab your brushes and your booze, this place is great for any Lady’s night, date night or any social night. At Pinot’s Palette, they offer a variety of events throughout the month including, guided painting, open studios, kid courses and wreath making classes. They welcome outside food and the best part, it’s BYOB!

25920 Westheimer Parkway, Suite 100

Katy, TX 77494

(281) 994-9136

Website: PinotsPalette.com/katy

On Facebook: Pinots Palette Katy

For the Thrill Seekers

Get ready to have some fun. At Time Square Entertainment, you will find a variety of attractions including bowling, a virtual reality arena, laser tag, an arcade, a pool and a sports grill. Family-owned since 2005, this arena is committed to serving the community and know how to entertain the whole family. Not sure when to attend, head on over to their website for specials throughout the whole week. Who says adults can’t have fun?

Website: timessquaretx.com

On Facebook: Times Square Entertainment

402 Grand Parkway S. Suite 110, Katy, TX

For the Hands-On

One of our pottery instructors returns this weekend to teach. Spaces still available. Visit our webpage,... Posted by Ceramics By Tess on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Get ready to bring out your inner “Ghost” moment at Ceramics By Tess. At this ceramic studio they offer a variety of bisque for your painting pleasure, play with clay and warm glass fusion. Don’t worry about classes filling up because they can seat up to 140 people at a time. Swing by any time Tuesday through Sunday, walk-ins are always welcome.

402 West Grand Pkwy S #115

Katy, TX 77494 ‎

281-392-3161

Website: CeramicsByTess.com/

On Facebook: CeramicsByTess

When all your friends are having fun and you’re stuck at home instead