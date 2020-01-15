From pottery to skating, here are 5 indoor activities you can do on a rainy day in Katy
KATY – Don’t let a rainy day ruin your day. Just because there are a few drops, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun indoors. Although there are plenty of places to visits and things to do in Katy, we compiled a list of a few activities you can do without needing an umbrella.
For the Nostalgic
Mason Road Skate Center
Remember the good ole days of indoor skating? In 2020, you can travel back in time at Mason Road Skate Center. Family operated since 1987, Mason Road Skate Center is a fun place to take the whole family. They offer public skating several days throughout the week, and offer great specials such as $2 Tuesdays. If you don’t know how to skate, don’t sweat it. They offer skate lessons for all ages and all skill levels.
535 Applewhite Dr.
Katy, Texas 77450
(281) 392-9555
Website: Masonroadskatecenter.com
On Facebook: Mason Road Skate Center
For the Puzzle Lover
Alternate Reality
Test your knowledge and brain skills at Katy’s premier escape room, Alternate Reality. This 4,000 square foot facility offers four different experiences and holds up to eight players in each room. The escape room gives players a fully immersive, real-life, gaming experience and challenge you through riddles and puzzles. However, don’t bring the young kiddos here, the website recommends players to be 8 years or older.
21788 Katy Freeway, Suite 300
Katy, Texas 77449
(281) 394-7848
Website: Alternate Reality Escape
On Facebook: Alternate Reality Escape
For the Creative Artist
Pinot’s Palette
Grab your brushes and your booze, this place is great for any Lady’s night, date night or any social night. At Pinot’s Palette, they offer a variety of events throughout the month including, guided painting, open studios, kid courses and wreath making classes. They welcome outside food and the best part, it’s BYOB!
25920 Westheimer Parkway, Suite 100
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 994-9136
Website: PinotsPalette.com/katy
On Facebook: Pinots Palette Katy
For the Thrill Seekers
Time Square Entertainment
Get ready to have some fun. At Time Square Entertainment, you will find a variety of attractions including bowling, a virtual reality arena, laser tag, an arcade, a pool and a sports grill. Family-owned since 2005, this arena is committed to serving the community and know how to entertain the whole family. Not sure when to attend, head on over to their website for specials throughout the whole week. Who says adults can’t have fun?
Website: timessquaretx.com
On Facebook: Times Square Entertainment
402 Grand Parkway S. Suite 110, Katy, TX
For the Hands-On
Ceramics By Tess
Get ready to bring out your inner “Ghost” moment at Ceramics By Tess. At this ceramic studio they offer a variety of bisque for your painting pleasure, play with clay and warm glass fusion. Don’t worry about classes filling up because they can seat up to 140 people at a time. Swing by any time Tuesday through Sunday, walk-ins are always welcome.
402 West Grand Pkwy S #115
Katy, TX 77494
281-392-3161
Website: CeramicsByTess.com/
On Facebook: CeramicsByTess
