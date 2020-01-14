Celebrate National Pizza Week with the perfect pizza toss at Antonio’s Flying Pizza

HOUSTON – As a child, I remember walking into Antonio’s Flying Pizza for dinner with my family, and eagerly waiting to see someone toss a high flying piece of pizza dough in the air and catching it like a pro. Good news for Houstonians, the restaurant (located on Hillcroft near the Galleria) is still doing the same thing all these years later.

So for National Pizza Week, we thought it’d be fun to bring our viewers along to check out one of our local favorites.

Antonio’s Flying Pizza has been serving Houston fresh Italian favorites for 49 years. They opened in 1971 by Antonio Rosa, who immigrated from Sicily at the age of 18, and is still family owned and operated.

All of their dough is made fresh daily, and their master pizza chef Ellie has been with the restaurant for 33 years.

Antonio’s was one of the first restaurants in Houston to introduce the flying pizza show for entertainment, and they even shared a few secrets with us on the perfect toss.

The Rosa family hopes to continue the tradition of exceptional, classic, heart-warming dishes for many years to come.