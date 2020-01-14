Brazosport ISD reaches for the stars through rocketry program

CLUTE, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Brazosport ISD for their innovative and out of this world rocketry program.

The program gives students the opportunity to design, build and launch a rocket capable of breaking the sound barrier. Students join the program in their sophomore year and progress through their senior year, during which they develop a flight profile that is presented to NASA engineers.

In addition to partnering with NASA, students also work with the U.S. Army. Military personnel assist with launching the rockets at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Brazosport ISD students successfully launched a 750-pound, 25-foot-long rocket to more than 12,000 feet and achieved the top launch for the year. Whether a success or failure, with every launch students learn the value of problem solving, teamwork, communication and leadership skills, which will ensure they are prepared for the career of their choosing beyond graduation.

