$33 million Gordy Theater building set to open this month

HOUSTON – The stage has been set for the future of theater in Houston with the soon-to-be opened new $33 million Gordy Theater building.

The state of the art building with its three intimate performance stages is set to officially open later this month, but theater goers can get a sneak peak on Saturday during the grand opening of Gordy Theaters at 800 Rosine Street, which is right across the street from the old location.

You will be treated to small bites, food trucks and cocktails from the bar. Following the ribbon cutting, you will be able to experience The Gordy up close personal through The Gordy Immersive Adventure.

The grand opening is from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The first official show coming to the Stage will be Fantasticks Jan. 24-25.