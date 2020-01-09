Learn cirque-inspired fitness moves at Axis Aerial Arts and Pole Fitness in Cypress

HOUSTON – Ever wanted to learn how to fly high on an aerial silk...FOR A WORKOUT?

Axis Aerial Arts and Pole Fitness hopes to provide a new style of fitness for all.

Their main idea is to let everyone run away with the circus, even if it’s for just an hour in their work week.

Trapeze? YES! Cube? YES! Pole? YES!

The cirque and pole inspired workouts are challenging, but fun, and that’s really what makes your workout more of a hobby and less like a punishment.

Owner/trainer Rachel Tisdale, along with aerialist Syriah, showed us some of their high-flying secrets on the aerial silk, as well as on the pole. It’s also a great place for bachelorette parties!