Tired of boring gyms? These unique workouts will get you excited to exercise.

HOUSTON – Dreading your next trip to the gym? Stop doing the same old routine and make working out fun by trying something different. Houston offers a lot of creative ways to burn calories, and we’ve rounded up a few. Channel your inner surfer while strengthening your core or cuddle with cute goats as you do yoga poses. Whatever floats your boat, you’re sure to find something that will make you look forward to your next workout.

For the person who needs variety: Vibe Fitness

Fitness assessment: “I really am loving this place! I originally just wanted some dance type classes, but they offer so much variety that I can’t resist trying them.. I’ve worked out balancing on a surfboard, twisted up in silks, and have done Yoga to Trap music (oh, and the dance classes, too). I love it all and I’m getting a good work out. It’s also very family and kid friendly!” - Michelle A.

Address: 1800 S Mason Rd. #220, Katy, TX 77450

Website: www.VibeWithUsTexas.com

For the kid at heart: Hoop Cubed

Fitness assessment: “I love this class and Heather is such an awesome teacher! JOYFUL is the best one-word description of how I feel when there. I love having fun while exercising with people of all ages & sizes. We get a dose of extreme stretching plus great low impact cardio combined with plenty of giggles. Very welcoming for newbies as well.” - Carol D.

Address: Varies (see class schedule)

Website: www.hoopcubed.com

For the aspiring acrobat: Aerial Axis

Fitness assessment: “The instructors at Axis are wonderful - very professional, they explain and teach things very well, and they are super patient with me. In a month I’ve seen a huge improvement in my strength and flexibility. The location is also great and easy to get to. The other thing that I really like about this particular studio is the focus on FITNESS. Whether it is using aerial silks, a ballerina barre, or other aerial arts equipment, the focus of every class is to get you learning new tricks and making progress. I’d absolutely recommend this studio to anyone that is interested in being fit in a new and fun way.” - Mindy L.

Address: 20220 Hempstead Rd #18, Houston, TX 77065

Website: www.axisaerialarts.com

For the elegant exerciser: The Bar Method

Fitness assessment: “The workouts themselves are phenomenal. The instructors really focus on form (as compared to other places where they move super fast) and tell you how to make corrections to make sure you get the best workout. I wish they had more locations / smaller classes because the classes do get packed, especially on the weekends. But definitely give the Bar Method a try!! They are amazing!” - Anita L.

Address: Multiple locations

Website: www.barmethod.com

For the team player: Sphere Fit Soccer

Fitness assessment: “Thankful a friend brought me out to Sphere. At times motivating myself to get a good workout in can be tough but sphere has made that process much easier for me. Every time I show up I get a tough workout, I get to play soccer and the best part is everyone else is so positive and motivating. I highly recommend Sphere even to those people who have never kicked a ball!” - EJ O.

Address: 1739 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Website: www.sphere.club

Members of Bounce Fit Club show off their Kangoo boots.

For the ones who need low-impact: Bounce Fitness

Fitness assessment: “I was looking for something new to incorporate in my workout regimen and was invited by a friend of a friend. It has been one of my best connections. I love this class. LaRobin is a great instructor. She works one on one with everyone while running the class to make sure you understand the moves. It’s a great full body workout and once you try it, you’ll keep coming. You won’t be disappointed.” - Cheryl A.

Address: 13645 Murphy Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Website: www.bouncefitclub.com

Class attendees of Goat Yoga Texas pose with a furry four-legged participant.

For the animal lover: Goat Yoga Texas

Fitness assessment: “What an OUTSTANDING experience we had with Goat Yoga Texas! Truly Kimberly went out of her way to make it special for my family and we are grateful! Also the sweetest little well taken care of goats I have ever been around! Amazing and highly recommended!!!” - Jamie G.

Address: 18541 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Website: www.goatyogatx.com

Members from Naach Houston Inc. perform Indian Contemporary and Bollywood Fusion dances.

For the diverse dancer: Naach Houston

Fitness assessment: “A friend asked me to come. I had no previous experience with Bollywood Dance. It was a lot of fun. Since that day I try to come at minimum once a week and still enjoy it.” - Cassandra C.

Address: 2311 Williams Trace Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Website: www.naachhouston.com

