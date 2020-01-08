Looking for a new hobby? Here are 5 unique things you can do around the Houston greater area

HOUSTON – The new year is finally here. For many, the start of a new year means new health, finance, and self-care goals. For others, the start of a new year means new opportunities and new adventures.

I believe this year should be all about exploring what Houston and the greater area has to offer. As much as it’s important to focus on your health and self-care, I firmly believe having a balanced social life and going outside of your comfort zone can a good thing. This year, get involved, meet more people, but most importantly do something new and have fun. With that said, it’s time to pick up a new hobby or try some things you have never imagined oing.

Now I know there are thousands of places to see and do in Houston and the surrounding cities, however, I compiled a list of a few unique hobbies you can only do in specific cities.

Step up your cooking game in Stafford

Let’s be real, no one is a Master Chef, or maybe you have mad skills in the kitchen, but are tired of making the same gourmet fettuccine alfredo pasta. Get ready to rock your tastebuds with Cooking with a Twist At Cooking with a Twist, they offer hands-on interactive and fun cooking classes for any event. It’s good food, you’ll make great friends and most importantly it’s BYOB!

13003 Murphy Rd.

Ste. B-7

Stafford, TX 77477

(713) 574-9371

SouthernCookingGirlCreations.com

On Facebook: @CookingWithATwistHouston

Reach for the sky in Katy

Rady to take on a new challenge? This indoor rock climbing center is the perfect place to conquer any fear. At Momentum Indoor Climbing you’ll challenge yourself to learn a new skill at one of the largest indoor climbing facilities in the country, 36,000 square feet of space to be exact. They feature rope climbing, bouldering, kids climbing, cross-training, yoga and a few other perks. They even offer a bouldering league, a great opportunity to make new friends.

25410 Katy Mills Parkway

Katy, Texas 77494

(832) 437-9091

https://www.momentumclimbing.com/katy/

On Facebook: @MomentumKaty

Travel back in time in Richmond

Looking to explore more museums this year? Head back to the 1800s with the Fort Bend Museum. The museum offers a gallery, house tours of the Long-Smith Cottage and a tour of the historic Moore Mansion. This is the perfect getaway for any history lover and a great place to educate the kiddos. The museum also offers several classes, lectures and events throughout the year.

500 Houston Street

Richmond, TX

77469281-342-6478

FortBendMuseum.org

On Facebook: For Bend Museum

Head down by the river in the Woodlands

Start your post holiday plans at the Riva Row Boat House! Bring your out of town guests for a unique experience, or work... Posted by Visit The Woodlands on Monday, December 22, 2014

Clear your mind with some water and the sounds of mother nature. Whether your a solo adventurer or wanna take out the family, head down to Riva Row Boat House. At Riva Row Boat House, they offer single and tandem kayaks, paddles boards and swan boats for rental. No reservations are required and the best part, it’s within walking distance from Market Street and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

2101 Riva Row

The Woodlands, TX 77380

(281) 210-3965

Website: thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/RIVAROWBOATHOUSE

Go looking for pears in Pearland

The first day of Spring is the perfect time to get outdoors! Whether you explore our parks or hunt for painted pears on... Posted by Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Looking to escape your home? In Pearland, you can find a variety of things to do and places to visit, but one thing you can only find in this city is their Pearscape Trail. Throughout the town, there are 20 colorful painted pears you can check out. In fact, they created a scavenger hunt that takes about 2 hours to complete. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the city and have some fun along the way.

Click here for the Pear-Scape Scavenger Hunt

Click here for the Pear-Scape Map of Locations

Website: visitpearland.com/pearscape/

11200 Broadway Street,Suite 1390

Pearland, TX 77584

281-997-5970