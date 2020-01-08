5 destinations to add to your 2020 travel list
Bitten by the travel bug? We’ve got you covered!
HOUSTON – In 2020, Travelzoo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their beloved and trusted Travelzoo Top 20 email.
Every week, Travelzoo searches more than 2,000 companies worldwide for their very best deals and compile the Top 20 list, which is emailed to 28+ million subscribers on Wednesdays.
To celebrate this milestone, Travelzoo has released their Top 20 Destinations for 2020.
These will be the destinations where the best deals will be found in the new year.
TOP 20 DESTINATIONS FOR 2020
- Bhutan
- Kenya
- Scotland
- France (not Paris)
- Chile
- Newfoundland
- Orlando
- Florida Keys
- Washington DC
- Bozeman, MT
- Japan
- Morocco
- Sicily
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria)
- Scandinavia
- Curacao
- Mendocino
- Pacific NW Wine Country
- Blue Ridge Mntn towns
- Hawaii/Maui
Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie shared 5 destinations you have to add to your list this year!
MAUI, HAWAII
- The Southwest effect: first ever Hawaii flights means competitive airfare wars
- Inter-island fares: dropping to new lows in 2020
- Maui: biggest YOY savings sheds new spotlight on fave destination
- Deals: 3-night air-inclusive package from companies like Pleasant Holidays from $500 per person and promos like 5th-night-FREE from luxury resorts like the all-suite Fairmont Kea Lani
MENDOCINO
- Off-the-grid destinations 2 hours north of the San Francisco Bay Area
- Nature lover’s paradise: 90+ miles of rugged coastline
- Forest bathing: with 24 state & national forests, the Japanese trend of spending mindful time in forests is becoming mainstream in Mendocino
- Wine country alternative: low-key version of Napa with 10 AVAs
- Deals: luxury oceanfront resorts to quaint cabins, in The Beach House Inn from $69 w/breakfast
WASHINGTON, D.C.
- Election year: all eyes will be on D.C., in 2020
- D.C. is starting 2020 with 3 new museums
- Bang for the buck: attractions like all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are free
- D.C. is considered to have one of the hottest dining scenes in the U.S. right now
- Deals: plethora of hotels means 4 and 5-Star stays in winter from under $100 per night
SICILY
- Italy historically ranks in the top 5 destinations Travelzoo members plan to visit annually -- Sicily is a great option for an Italian experience with fewer crowds
- Over tourism: with overcrowding concerns in spots like Venice, Sicily = 2020’s top alternative
- Palermo and Noto are becoming trending destinations, best to go in 2020 before crowds arrive
- Deals: Guided luxury 5-night tours from companies like Globus from $899 per person
CURACAO
- 2020’s top Caribbean alternative
- Increased airlift: more flights from United in 2020, and the odds that competitors will follow suit, means seasonal fare wars
- Sunny side up: 365 days of sunshine a year + steering clear from hurricanes
- Deals: stays in upscale resorts like the Renaissance Curacao Resort Casino from $150 per night
