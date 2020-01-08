5 destinations to add to your 2020 travel list

HOUSTON – In 2020, Travelzoo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their beloved and trusted Travelzoo Top 20 email.

Every week, Travelzoo searches more than 2,000 companies worldwide for their very best deals and compile the Top 20 list, which is emailed to 28+ million subscribers on Wednesdays.

To celebrate this milestone, Travelzoo has released their Top 20 Destinations for 2020.

These will be the destinations where the best deals will be found in the new year.

TOP 20 DESTINATIONS FOR 2020

Bhutan Kenya Scotland France (not Paris) Chile Newfoundland Orlando Florida Keys Washington DC Bozeman, MT Japan Morocco Sicily Eastern Europe (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria) Scandinavia Curacao Mendocino Pacific NW Wine Country Blue Ridge Mntn towns Hawaii/Maui

Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie shared 5 destinations you have to add to your list this year!

MAUI, HAWAII

The Southwest effect: first ever Hawaii flights means competitive airfare wars

Inter-island fares: dropping to new lows in 2020

Maui: biggest YOY savings sheds new spotlight on fave destination

Deals: 3-night air-inclusive package from companies like Pleasant Holidays from $500 per person and promos like 5th-night-FREE from luxury resorts like the all-suite Fairmont Kea Lani

MENDOCINO

Off-the-grid destinations 2 hours north of the San Francisco Bay Area

Nature lover’s paradise: 90+ miles of rugged coastline

Forest bathing: with 24 state & national forests, the Japanese trend of spending mindful time in forests is becoming mainstream in Mendocino

Wine country alternative: low-key version of Napa with 10 AVAs

Deals: luxury oceanfront resorts to quaint cabins, in The Beach House Inn from $69 w/breakfast

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Election year: all eyes will be on D.C., in 2020

D.C. is starting 2020 with 3 new museums

Bang for the buck: attractions like all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are free

D.C. is considered to have one of the hottest dining scenes in the U.S. right now

Deals: plethora of hotels means 4 and 5-Star stays in winter from under $100 per night

SICILY

Italy historically ranks in the top 5 destinations Travelzoo members plan to visit annually -- Sicily is a great option for an Italian experience with fewer crowds

Over tourism: with overcrowding concerns in spots like Venice, Sicily = 2020’s top alternative

Palermo and Noto are becoming trending destinations, best to go in 2020 before crowds arrive

Deals: Guided luxury 5-night tours from companies like Globus from $899 per person

CURACAO

2020’s top Caribbean alternative

Increased airlift: more flights from United in 2020, and the odds that competitors will follow suit, means seasonal fare wars

Sunny side up: 365 days of sunshine a year + steering clear from hurricanes

Deals: stays in upscale resorts like the Renaissance Curacao Resort Casino from $150 per night

