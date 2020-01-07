Houston History: A look back at the Prudential Building before it was imploded
HOUSTON – In 1952, an iconic landmark was constructed on the 1100 block of Holcombe Boulevard. Known as the Prudential Insurance Co. Building, the 18-story structure was the first high-rise corporate office building outside downtown.
Designed by Kenneth Franzheim, the Prudential Building was constructed of Indiana limestone and natural Texas Granite. However, the architecture wasn’t the only thing that captured the attention of many Houstonians. The building had tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool and covered parking for its employees.
In 1975, the building was acquired by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the high-right became known as the Houston Main Building.
Of course, with any historical landmark comes maintenance and upkeep. That wasn’t the case for the 50-year-old building. New plans were set to construct a four-building medical campus in place of the Houston Main Building.
In January 2012, the 1950s architecture was imploded.
The Prudential Building Today
