Dad bod alert: Houston fashion blogger shares 3 easy looks that’ll flatter any father’s figure

HOUSTON – Let’s face it, between a full-time job, fixing things around the house, family events and the five-hundred other things on your to-do list, there’s not as much time to hit the gym let alone worry about your wardrobe. Before you throw on your favorite sports jersey and cargo shorts AGAIN, read this. Houston fashion blogger Ryne Williams of Styles of Houston found three stylish dads to help put together three easy, affordable looks with versatile pieces that any guy can pull off. Get ready to be known as the fashionable father from now on.

Stylish dads Dick Clarke, Dantonio Hackworth and Salim Gheewala show off looks that will flatter any father's figure.

1. Business/Professional Look

Why dads need this: easily transition from work to play

Blazers are not just for weddings, folks. Rock them during your regular workday, then keep it on while you head out to happy hour. Just ditch the tie, and you’ve made an easy switch from work to play. Mix and match the blazer with jeans for a cool casual look or wear the Chino pants with a sweater for a classic good guy style. Pro tip: hit up a thrift store to find high-end pieces on the cheap.

Blazer: Gap - retail $150/thrifted: $10

Shirt: Beverly Hills Polo Club - $20

Pocket square: Ralph Lauren - $40

Chinos: J.Crew - $60

Tie: Lands End - retail $60/thrifted $1.99

---> SAVINGS SWAP: Aldo $59.98 Loafers: Scarosso - $315

2. Casual Look

Why dads need this: date nights, parties, get-togethers

Put a little more effort into your casual outing outfits. This look is sleek yet casual, perfect for social occasions. Accessories help make this look pop. Don’t fear the Fedora hat. Sure, it’s bold and different, but isn’t that what you’re aiming for? Turtlenecks are also a rarity in everyday men’s fashion, but they’re an easy way to add style to any outfit.

Hat: H&M - $17.99

Turtleneck: Express Merino Wool - $41.94

---> SAVINGS SWAP: Zara $39.99 Pants: Christos - $200

Boots: ASOS - $38

3. Relaxed Look

Why dads need this: running errands or spending time with the kids

Who said you can’t look nice when you’re running errands or out playing with the kiddos? This relaxed look says you’re trying but not overdoing it. A comfy t-shirt and jeans are perfect for lazy Sundays with the family. If you’re heading to the park or need to grab some milk, just throw on a jean jacket and some clean sneakers to polish off the look.

Jacket: Levi’s - $89

---> SAVINGS SWAP: H&M $3.99 T-Shirt: Alphalete - $36

Jeans: J Crew Outlet - $59

---> SAVINGS SWAP: Under Armour $59.98 Shoes: Nike Epic React - $150

