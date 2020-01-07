2020 goals: The 5-step process to creating a vision board that works for you

HOUSTON – Vision boards are all the rage this time of year, but how do you create one that doesn't just collect dust and that can actually help you achieve your goals?

Author, speaker and vision board extraordinaire, L’areal Lipkins, has taught thousands of people how to do just that.

Lipkins shares a simple 5-step process to help you create a vision board that actually works.

STEP 1: HAVE A CLEAR VISION OF YOUR GOALS

Get clear about what you want BEFORE you start cutting out pictures.

Most people start flipping through magazines for inspiration, but what ends up happening is they start creating a wish list versus goals they are serious about achieving.

STEP 2: USE 80% PICTURES, 20% WORDS

The adage that, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” is true.

When you put pictures of your goals versus just words on your vision board, it resonates deeper and you’re more likely to do it. For example, put a picture of you exercising instead of the word fitness.

STEP 3: ORGANIZE YOUR GOALS BY QUARTER

Divide your vision board into four quadrants, representing the four quarters in the year.

Glue your pictures down in the quadrant that corresponds with the quarter you want to work on that goal. This strategy keeps you from getting overwhelmed because you only have to focus on one quadrant at a time.

STEP 4: PUT YOUR VISION BOARD SOMEWHERE VISIBLE

Look at your vision board every day as a reminder of your goals. Out of sight is out of mind.

STEP 5: CREATE AN ACTION PLAN

Most people create their vision board and think they’re done. You need to have a realistic action plan on the steps you’re going to take to make your goals a reality.

