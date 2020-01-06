A breakdown of the top 2020 consumer tech trends

HOUSTON – The Consumer Electronics Show is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the event typically hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

CES is where both technology giants and startups go to show off their most impressive tech in hopes of gaining market share, publicity, or investor interest.

We of course wanted the low down on the top gadgets we need to keep our eyes on.

Consumer tech expert, Nick Wolny shares a breakdown of the latest and greatest electronics.

#1. VR HEADSET: OCULUS QUEST

The newest VR gaming headset is the first wireless console that specializes in gaming and doesn’t require you to be connected to another device (such as a PC) to play.

Great for gamers interested in VR who need something more portable

Tip: You can pair this console with a TV, so friends can watch you play and vice-versa.

Price: $399

#2: 8K TECHNOLOGY AND ROLL-UP TELEVISIONS: LG ROLLABLE OLED TV R-SERIES

These TV screens that roll up like a paper-thin poster stole the show at last year’s CES.

Tip: There isn’t 8K content out there, so buying an 8K TV at this time is overkill.

Price point not released, but coming to market this year (expect five-figures)

#3: HEALTH TRACKING: LIFEFUELS SMART BOTTLE

This water bottle features electrolyte and nutrient “pods”, which release into your bottle depending on what your health tracking apps say you’ve done today.

Great for nutrition and tech nerds who have an active lifestyle

Tip: According to their website, the code ‘NEW YOU’ will get you $80 off.

Price: $179

#4: FOOD TECHNOLOGY: THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER 2.0

At CES 2019, Impossible Foods brought in a world-class chef and served beef tartare throughout the event, creeping everyone out (and gaining incredible publicity). Food technology is becoming increasingly popular to showcase at CES.

Tip: This was the debut of Impossible Burger 2.0, which was gluten-free. The 1.0 version used wheat protein.

Price: Coming to grocery stores soon!

#5: AUDIO: BONE CONDUCTION HEADPHONES - AFTERSHOKZ XTRAINERZ

Bluetooth signals cannot go through water. So to help swimmers have headphones, a new technology called bone conduction was developed, where the music travels through your bones to each your ears.

More athletes (and non-athletes) are loving these because they’re designed to be fuss-free, and do not plug your ears

Tip: They do not pair with a device. They DO have 4 GB of storage, though. Think of it like an iPod Shuffle.

Price: $149

For more information or to connect with Nick, click here.