10 of the most ridiculous things Houstonians have seen on airplanes

HOUSTON – Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your seat belts! Looks like flights have been getting a little turbulent for Houston passengers.

Insider.com recently posted an article listing 15 secrets you never knew about flying on planes. So we asked our audience, “What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever seen on a flight?” And the answers were... well, make sure your seat is in the upright position before reading.

1. Cucumber Craziness

“I was on a 13 hour flight and had an aisle seat. Before the flight took off, the passenger in the aisle seat to my left pulled out a plain ole cucumber and started to eat it like a pickle. I guess I was staring because she looked at me, held the cucumber toward me and said ‘wanna bite?’ I said no thanks... but since that day I eat cucumbers like that all the time and I have even taken them on long plane trips! It may look odd but she was one smart cookie... I mean cukey!” -Peggy F.

2. Mid-Flight Outfit Switch

“Was on a flight towards front of plane. Some man took off his shirt and changed it. Well, it was not pretty or what I would wanted to see. I did laugh.” -Jane P.

3. Ruh-Roh Rover

“A dog biting a child on the butt.” -Beth B.

4. Barefoot Blunder

“I was on an overseas flight. While I was asleep, the lady next to me pulled my tray down and put her bare feet on my tray.” -Linda R.

5. Toenail Clipping Catastrophe

“As a former flight attendant, the strangest thing I saw was a man clipping his toenails and left them on the floor!” -Susan C.

6. Funyun Foul

“I was in the aisle seat and a guy sat down next to me, proceeded to pull out a bag of Funyuns to eat and then leaned over and said, ‘FYI I’ll need to use the bathroom several times.’” -Rochelle B.

7. Doggie Disaster

“Coming back from Las Vegas I had a adult film star who was a hot mess next to me. Her really old dog with bad breath laid his head in my lap the whole flight. I felt like I was being punked.” -Gina H.

8. Booger Burn

“Somebody picking their nose and eating it... barf.” -Curtis F.

And then there were those who shared pictures...

9. Creepy Fingers

“From Europe to Houston!!! 9 hours of these creepy fingers!!!” -Jere S.

Facebook user Jere S. shares his view on a flight from Europe to Houston.

10. Just why?!

“No explanation needed.” -Martay B.

Facebook user Martay B. shares a picture from a recent flight.

Do you have a crazy story to share? Head to our Facebook page and leave a comment.

Happy flying!