7 must-try vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON – If you’re trying to eat healthier or want more ethical food options, you might be wondering where to get a good vegan or vegetarian meal in Houston. Never one to disappoint, the H-Town restaurant scene has plenty of places to grab a veggie-based bite. Here are seven popular spots that’ll have you wanting to try everything on the cruelty-free menu.

1. Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine

Veggie Verification: “Omg! I’m not a vegetarian by any means BUT this place is 1. Beautiful and clean and 2. The food is so freaking tasty! Very reasonable lunch buffet that was topped off by this delicious dessert of cake dropped on this custard that made me drool. Go and go now!” - angelrules78

Address: 1320 W. 34th St., Houston, TX 77018

Website: www.govindashou.com

2. Pat Greer’s Kitchen

Veggie Verification: “I just switched to a plant based diet last month so finding this place was the best thing that happened to me. I finally don’t have to cook every single meal. Especially since their food is much better than mine. I highly recommend this place to anybody looking for GREAT food. I will definitely return!” - Phillip B.

Address: 412 W. Clay St., Houston, TX 77019

Website: www.patgreerskitchen.com

3. Green Seed Vegan

Veggie Verification: “When I saw the hamburger stand across from my old high school was now a vegan spot, I had to check it out…As a meat eater, let me say the Cali Burger I had at Green Seed Vegan, I would prefer over most hamburgers from most places. Also there’s a comfortable feel to the place, good music playing, and a friendly staff.” - J. C.

Address: 4320 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77004

Website: www.greenseedvegan.com

4. Loving Hut

Veggie Verification: “In town for a business trip and wanted to check this place out due to good reviews. Definitely not disappointed. This food tastes authentic, is entirely vegan, and is amazingly delicious. I’m so glad I stopped by! Am terribly sad I won’t get this option when I go home. Highly recommend! I got the Saigon Crispy Tofu and the egg rolls!!” - Kelsey E.

Address: 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd. #100, Houston, TX 77082

Website: www.lovinghut.us

5. Sunshine’s Vegetarian Deli & Health Food Store

Veggie Verification: “Sunshine’s is a great spot for vegans or just a good vegan meal. It’s southern cuisine and pleasant atmosphere makes for a great experience. Sunshine’s also offers vegan classes every Saturday...Highly recommended for anyone wanting to live a healthier lifestyle.” - Debra P.

Address: 3102 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77054

Website: www.sunshineckls.com

6. Pepper Tree Veggie Cuisine

Veggie Verification: “Very good food!! Important to note that they have gluten free options and are quite familiar with which dishes are or aren’t. It is quite impressive that they are accommodating and knowledgeable!! Combined with really tasty dishes I give them 5 stars!! I will eat there frequently.” - Ted B.

Address: 3821 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77027

Website: www.ilovepeppertree.com

7. Houston Sauce Co.

Veggie Verification: “Hands down, the best vegan food (in our humble opinion) in the city of Houston! Houston Sauce Co. was originally known for their tongue sizzling quality sauces, but have recently gifted us with a truck full of plant based vegan food. We have tried the Boudain Empanadas, Veef Tacos, Boudain Balls, and CauliWings. Each one was a hit.” - JD J.

Address: Varies (food truck schedule posted weekly)

Website: www.houstonsauceco.com

