5 Hanukkah happenings around Houston

HOUSTON – Hanukkah a.k.a Chanukah a.k.a The Festival Lights takes places December 22 through December 30 of 2019. The traditional Jewish holiday spans eight days and commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple. Looking for local places to celebrate? We’ve rounded up five events around Houston the whole family can enjoy.

1. 9th Annual Menorah Lighting at The Galleria

Visit level 1, near Nordstrom for the Menorah Lighting on December 23rd at 6:30PM. Posted by The Galleria on Sunday, December 22, 2019

From the event description: “The Galleria hosts its ninth annual lighting of its 12-foot tall Menorah, created by I. Cohen. There will be a children’s choir, dreidels, sufganiyah (Israeli doughnuts), and Chanukah gelt (chocolate coins).”

Hours: Monday, Dec. 23 from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Address: Yellow Parking Garage; Located at: 5061 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.simon.com/mall/the-galleria

2. The Big Chanukah Party at The Meyerland Minyan Synagogue

Mazel tov to the Sensational Sabra Tzippy Manor on advancing to next round! Click to see who is competing this week in... Posted by The Meyerland Minyan Synagogue on Friday, December 20, 2019

From the event description: “The Meyerland Minyan Synagogue hosts The Big Chanukah Party complete with BBQ, a latke bar, games, live music, activities for the kids and more. It’s another fantastic BIG CHANUKAH PARTY coming your way.”

Hours: Thursday, Dec. 26 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Address: Meyerland Minyan Synagogue 9002 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77096

Website: www.meyerlandminyan.org

3. Chanukah Celebration: 75 Menorahs for 75 Years

Happy Chanukah from Congregation Emanu El! As you light the first candle tonight or want a quick refresher before the... Posted by Congregation Emanu El on Sunday, December 22, 2019

From the event description: “For just $8 per person, all are invited to enjoy dinner with the Emanu El community. Brisket and delicious sides and the ever so popular latkes will highlight the offerings. When the clock strikes 7:00 p.m., we will head into the Barish Sanctuary for a Chanukah service. The congregation children’s choir will join in for several musical selections as we seek to light up the room with over 75 menorahs to honor each year of the synagogue’s impact within the community. Please RSVP for the dinner by Monday, December 23.”

Hours: Friday, Dec. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Address: Congregation Emanu El 1500 Sunset Blvd. Houston, TX 77005

Website: www.emanuelhouston.org

4. Gelt Grab

Looking for fun Hanukkah activities for all ages? Check out our schedule of upcoming events. https://www.erjcchouston.org/jewish-learning/happy-hanukkah/ Posted by Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston on Monday, December 16, 2019

From the event description: “Come join us for playtime and a community search for dreidels filled with gelt & goodies. Feel free to bring your extra gelt for the kids to find! FREE and open to the community.”

Hours: Sunday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston 5601 S. Braeswood Houston, TX 77096

Website: www.erjcchouston.org

5. Pearland Menorah Lighting

What a powerful way to kick-off Chanukah! Great energy and inspiration lighting the first candle at the 8th annual... Posted by Chabad of the Bay Area on Monday, December 23, 2019

From the event description: “Join the Bay Area community for the annual exciting Chanukah Celebration at Baybrook Mall! To be held once again in the beautiful ‘LAWN’ promenade! Featuring: Menorah lighting, traditional Chanukah treats, hot latkes, ‘sufganiyot’ doughnuts, chocolate ‘gelt’, a fun kids activity, lively Chanukah music and more! Event location: Under the canopy at the beginning of the new outdoor ‘Lawn’ section, near Zara, Forever 21 and Abercrombie Kids.”

Hours: Sunday, Dec. 29 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Address: Baybrook Mall 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546

Website: www.jbayarea.org

