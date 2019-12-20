Avoid generic, these 7 Richmond stores have the perfect unique gifts for everyone in your life

RICHMOND, Texas – The clock is ticking and the parking lots are getting fuller. This holiday season, you don’t have to spend hours in traffic and fighting large crowds. We created a list featuring unique items you can only find locally in Richmond, Texas.

For the Interior Designer

Not only are Mercy Good’s handcrafted furniture, cutting boards, and other home goods expertly created on-site, they also support a great cause. Mercy Goods is a social-enterprise business that provides training to local students who are identified as being at-risk of dropping out of school. These students learn woodworking and entrepreneurship skills while continuing with their high school education. Mercy Goods operates a showroom and workshop located at 501 Morton Street in the heart of Richmond’s historic downtown district.

501 Morton Street

Richmond, TX 77469

Website: mercygoods.co

Facebook Page: Mercy Goods Co.

For Your Healthy Friend

The Kombucha Company is the only kombucha brewery open to the public in the greater Houston area. For those unfamiliar with this probiotic filled drink, Kombucha is a fizzy, sweet-and-sour tea made from natural ingredients that help to boost the immune system and improve digestion. Visitors can purchase glass growlers to take home their own kombucha or purchase kits to make their own fermented tea at home.

611 Jackson St.

Richmond, TX 77469

Website: kombuchacompany.com

Facebookpage: KombuchaCompany

For the Fashionista

Treasure Hunters Gallery

Treasure Hunters Gallery is housed in the first floor of the former Exchange Hotel, built in 1885. The eclectic store mixes old-time charm with the latest assortment of gifts, clothes, shoes, and jewelry. The store features local artisans who collectively contribute to the mix in this one-of-a-kind shop.

304 Morton St

Richmond, Texas

Facebook Page: TreasureHuntersGallery

For Those Seeking a New Hobby

The Guild provides an intimate atmosphere in Richmond’s historic district that is perfect for creating, collaborating, and coming together. Workshops held at the Guild provide an opportunity to create handmade gifts such as water color painted cards, handmade Christmas wreaths, and dried garland strands. Outside of the holidays, classes include tea leaf reading, circular weaving, water marbling, and more. Be sure to check out the Guild’s calendar to see upcoming classes.

611 Jackson Street Suite A2

Richmond, Texas

Website: theguildtx.com

On Instagram: @theguild_tx

Facebook page: TheGuildTX

For the Vino Lover

This speak-easy like wine and cheese bar can be found at the end of an alleyway nestled between two of Richmond’s most historic buildings. Wine aficionados will find a carefully curated selection that contains local Texas wines as well as fine wines from around the world.

310 Morton Street Rear

Richmond, Texas

Website: oneunwined.com

Facebook Page: wineloungeunwined

For the Art Collector

This fantastic art gallery features artists from around Fort Bend County and has the added benefit of being connected to a wine bar next door. The 310 Gallery also features several painting workshops and other fun activities each month.

310 Morton Street

Richmond, Texas

On Facebook: 310galleryrichmondtx

For Dad

Where else can you find a walk-in humidor, fully stocked coffee bar, and vintage hunting equipment in one location? Patrons can still find the Joseph family behind the counter of this business which dates back to 1919 when the family operated a mercantile store in the same building.

Website: josephscoffeeshop.com

On Instagram: @josephscoffeeshop

Facebook Page: JosephsCoffeeShop

