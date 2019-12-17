Local voice actress Brittney Karbowski takes us behind the microphone
HOUSTON – As you watch some of your favorite animated movies, do you ever wonder about the real person lending their voice to those characters?
Sugarland native Brittney Karbowski has voiced hundreds of characters in Japanese anime, including Fairy Tail, Soul Eater, FMA, Brotherhood, and My Hero Academia.
Brittney stopped by Houston Life to show us how she’s been working her magic behind the microphone for almost 15 years.
I’m SO pumped to be voicing Camie in My Hero Academia! pic.twitter.com/u77GhPO4vG— Brittney Karbowski (@BKarbowski) August 9, 2018
