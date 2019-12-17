African Children’s Choir performs on “Houston Life”

HOUSTON – From Uganda to Texas, this talented group of young performers use their music to raise awareness and support for their home continent of Africa.

For 30 years, the African Children’s Choir has been touring and hosting free concerts around the world.

The African Children's Choir is stopping in Houston to perform several free concerts.

A free-will offering is taken at each performance to help support education, care and relief and development programs.

“The organization basically takes Africa’s most vulnerable children and educates them, from as little as they are until they are done with university, and they are able to get jobs, help themselves and their families and also their communities,” said Paul Kibutha, a volunteer with African Children’s Choir.

The African Children's Choir has performed for presidents, the Queen of England and other world leaders.

They’ve also sang alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban and Mariah Carey.

Watch below to see the choir perform “Joy to the World” on “Houston Life.”

Several shows are scheduled for the Greater Houston area.

The group will be at Ecclesia Church in Houston on Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22.

For more information, click here.