3 easy, holiday hairstyles you can actually do yourself

HOUSTON – It’s holiday party season and when it comes to styling your perfect look, don’t forget about your hair!

Rachel Gower and Cecilia Kerr from The Upper Hand salon share 3 easy styles you can re-create at home.

You can also build on these looks throughout the week. The stylists prefer to work with “dirty” hair or hair that hasn’t been recently washed, since it has more texture and can be easily styled.

For these looks, you will need a 1 1/4 inch curling iron, teasing brush (sectioning tool), hair spray, bobby and hair pins.

Kerr also recommends using a Varis boar bristle anti-static smoothing brush and Oribe Super Fine Strong Hair Spray.

Here’s some hair inspiration for the holiday season.

Look #1 - It all starts with a foundation of curls

The stylists from The Upper Hand salon share their secrets to getting great holiday hair on "Houston Life."

Curl everything away from the face and wrap the hair completely around the barrel of the curling iron.

Kerr then uses a boar bristle brush to brush out the curls and create a softer, more glamorous look.

Finish with hair spray!

Look #2 – Take your look up a notch with this half up and half down style

The stylists from The Upper Hand salon share their secrets to getting great holiday hair on "Houston Life."

Start with loose waves and then pull back two sections of hair and twist them around to create a topsy-turvy look.

Secure with pins and add a fun accessory or embellishment to complete the look.

Look #3 – Celebrate the season with this fun party updo

The stylists from The Upper Hand salon share their secrets to getting great holiday hair on "Houston Life."

The key to any great updo, starts by sectioning your hair in three parts. Then pull the back section in with an elastic and swoop the two side pieces around the back, like you would do to create a low bun.

The trick is to first anchor the bun with bobby pins and then go back and secure with hair pins.

Use hair spray to create more texture and lock in your look. You can also spray the pins to help them hold on to the hair better!

Again, finish this look with a fun hair accessory and you’re all ready to go!

To schedule an appointment with Kerr or one of the other stylists at The Upper Hand salon, visit www.theupperhand.com.

They have locations in Hyde Park, River Oaks and Royal Oaks.