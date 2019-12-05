5 mom & pop toy stores in Houston you should be shopping at

HOUSTON – Shopping for gifts is tough. Shopping for kids’ gifts can be even tougher, but it doesn’t have to be. Don’t waste time reading online reviews or trying to flag down an employee in the aisle of some chain store. Visit one of these local toy stores instead, where staff are a wealth of knowledge and so very eager to help. Because while it’s better to give than to receive, it’s even better when your gift is the favorite.

1. Toys to Love

Toy Store Testimonial: “A really cool store for pretty much anything that you may want for young children. The staff is friendly and super helpful. Really neat place to find toys that are education, but still fun. They carry a lot of toys that I haven’t seen in other stores. It’s a fun place to walk around and play with everything.” - Darla W.

Address: 1715 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.toystolove.net

2. Big Blue Whale

Toy Store Testimonial: “It’s obvious that the owners work to provide a wide variety of interesting and quality toys for all ages. Competitively priced. Help support this neighborhood gem so it stays around.” - Bradley B.

Address: 237 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

Website: www.bigbluewhaletoys.com

3. FUNdamentally toys

Toy Store Testimonial: “This place is wonderful! They have gifts for all ages of kids. We just went two days before Christmas and it was far from over crowded. They checked us out and wrapped our gifts in minutes.” - Anthony S.

Address: 2401 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

Website: www.fundamentallytoys.com

4. Imagination Toys & Shoes

Toy Store Testimonial: “I find unique and well priced toys here for my kids easily. I like how things are arranged and grouped according to interest and subject. The staff is friendly and helpful with toys…I have purchased numerous gifts here and have never had an issue with someone not being able to return or exchange. Small businesses are the best!” - Kaia K.

Address: 3851 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025

Website: www.imaginationtoysandshoes.com

5. Tomfoolery Toys & Books

Toy Store Testimonial: “Very nice toy store! The staff is so friendly and helpful! My wife and I never know what we need when we come in but always leave with great gifts that our nieces and nephews love!” - Travis H.

Address: 4844 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096

Website: www.tomfoolerytoys.com

