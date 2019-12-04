Houston toy store owner shares top 5 picks of the season

HOUSTON – Kids are not easily impressed these days, so finding the perfect gift can be a challenge. We turned to Shannon Fritz of Learning Express for her expert tips on some of the season’s top toys. In addition to providing tons of fun entertainment, these toys also build skills to help children learn while playing.

Shannon Fritz of Learning Express shares top five toy picks of the season.

1. Auto Moto Transforming Robot Car

Price: $49.99

Ages: 8+

Features: Can’t choose between a toy car or robot? Now you don’t have to! With this remote-controlled car, just give the voice command “transform,” and it will turn into a 10-inch-tall robot right before your eyes.

Skill-Building: This toy builds spatial awareness, cognitive and verbal skills.

Link: https://learningexpress.com/auto-moto-transforming-robot-car/

2. Singing Machine Mini Groove Karaoke

Price: $59.99

Age: 6+

Features: This mini karaoke machine makes it easy to play pop star. Use the free Mobile Karaoke App to stream your favorite songs to any smart devices. This rocking toy even lights up with the music!

Skill-Building: This toy builds oral motor skills and self-confidence.

Link: https://learningexpress.com/singing-machine-mini-groove-karaoke

3. Funtime Tractor

Price: $24.99

Ages: 12 months+

Features: The Funtime Tractor is a big hit with babies and toddlers, providing loads of stimulation. In addition to moving and making engine sounds, young children learn to match the correct animal pieces to their spots on the tractor by activating fun animal noises.

Skill-Building: This toy builds cognitive and sensory processing skills.

Link: https://learningexpress.com/funtime-tractor-by-iplay

4. UFO Drone

Price: $39.99

Ages: 8+

Features: This toy must be using alien technology. It not only flies, but also uses motion-sensors to respond to hand gestures and avoid collisions. Impress onlookers with gesture-controlled flying stunts. No batteries needed. Comes with a USB cable for charging.

Skill-Building: This toy builds gross motor skills.

Link: https://learningexpress.com/ufo-drone

5. The AirFort

Price: $49.99

Ages: 3+

Features: This fort is a “breeze” to set up and is sure to provide endless entertainment. Large enough for several kids to play inside. Fully inflates in less than a minute with a standard box fan (not included) and folds easily for storage.

Skill-Building: This toy builds social skills and can provide a tranquil environment.

Link: https://learningexpress.com/airfort-inflatable-fort-mod-about-gray

