Galveston Island’s 50 days of holiday events and activities

HOUSTON – Every holiday season, Galveston transforms into the Winter Wonder Island of Texas offering seven weeks of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Stop into stores such as Ha Ba’s, Gracie’s, Tina’s on the Strand, Hendley Market, The Naked Mermaid for shopping, and Strand Brass, Christmas on the Strand.

Dickens on the Strand’s 46th annual festival takes place December 6-8, and a new laser light show will be featured in downtown Galveston this year. Plus, The Strand along with the Post Office District will host the ‘Holiday Sip & Shop’ Dec 12 from 5-9p which also includes a free hop on hop off bus.

To plan your next holiday visit to the island, log on to Galveston.com.