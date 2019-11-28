HOUSTON – Houston gets A LOT of rain, so sometimes we can get a little stir-crazy. If you’re tired of TV and board games, here are five foolproof ways to pass the time on those soggy Houston days.

1. Catch a flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Honest review: “This is my to-go movie theater even though it takes me over a 30 minute drive from my house. The food is always amazing! Come early to watch some one of a kind videos in theme with the movie you’re going to watch so coming early is always a must.” – Rose G.

Address: 2707 Commercial Center Blvd suite k-100, Katy, TX 77494

Website: www.drafthouse.com/houston

2. Grab some comfort food at BCK

Honest review: “90s nostalgia combined with comfort food from my childhood (read fried apple pie and spaghetti-Os) but waaaaaaaaay better. We had a great time!” – Nikkie H.

Address: 933 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008

Website: www.eatatbck.com/houston-heights

3. Take in the sights at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Honest review: “Love this place. So much fun going through all the exhibits. Love bringing the kids, friends, and family…Today was raining like crazy so was a good place to hang out.” – Naveed A.

Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr Houston, TX 77030

Website: www.hmns.org

4. Spend the day shopping at The Galleria

Honest review: “Wow- this place has almost everything. Three floors for a large variety of retailers including a lot of high end retail outfits…excellent restaurants as well. The food court is pretty up-to-date. I think the coolest feature is the huge indoor ice skating rink.” – Shawn H.

Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.simon.com/mall/the-galleria

5. Crack open a book at the Julia Ideson Building

Honest review: “After visiting the Houston Public Library, the quote “having fun isn’t hard when you got a library card,” from one of my favorite PBS tv shows, Arthur, has undoubtedly been confirmed to be true. How can it not be, when this library is stocked with absolutely everything you could ever need to entertain yourself? Seriously, you can grab a book, an audiobook, music (if you haven’t discovered Spotify), movies, or even a passport (shout out to the passport and global entry services they offer here)! Don’t even think of sleeping on that movie collection either. They have a great list of options, and since everyone is streaming everything nowadays, the movies seem to always be available. Plus, you can’t beat the nostalgia factor of “renting” a movie with the added bonus of it being free.” – Laura S.

Address: 550 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77002

Website: houstonlibrary.org/location/julia-ideson-building

You the next time it rains in Houston: